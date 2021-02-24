Dayton City Hall to construct new ADA-compliant entrance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton will improve access to City Hall by constructing a new ADA-compliant entrance on the building’s Ludlow Street side.

The two-phase project will create an exterior ramp and reconstructed steps at the Ludlow Street entrance and modifications to the entrance’s interior area, including a lift.

Construction will begin in early March, with completion expected by Oct. 1.



The following changes will be in place during construction:

The main public entrance to City Hall will be on West Third Street

Parking spaces and parking meters along the east side of City Hall will not be in use

Metered spaces will be available on West Third Street

The 24-hour utility payment drop-box currently located at the northeast corner of City Hall will be relocated to the west side of the building

ADA access will continue to be available on City Hall’s third floor until the new entrance is in use.

The total cost of the improvements is approximately $950,000. The expense was approved by the City Commission in January.