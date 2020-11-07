Dayton City Hall to close for 2 days to complete electrical upgrades

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton City Hall will be closed Friday, Nov. 13, and Monday, Nov. 16, for electrical infrastructure upgrades to the building.

City officials said that the the project will require a complete electrical shutdown. The shutdown should not affect 911 emergency dispatch services. The One Stop Center, recreation centers, police and fire stations and Dayton Municipal Court will operate as usual.

However, the city said that the customer service call center will be closed.