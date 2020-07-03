Dayton City Hall reopens to the public July 6

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s City Hall will reopen to the public on July 6.

Customers are still encouraged to conduct business with the City remotely and electronically, as physical distancing standards are practiced at City facilities and many employees continue to work from home.

Visitors can enter City Hall at the Ludlow Street entrance only, will be required to wear protective masks or face coverings, and will be screened by security guards through questions and temperature checks. Visitors without masks or face coverings will provided with a mask.

If ADA accommodations are needed, use the third floor entrance, accessible from the Municipal Parking Garage at 123 W. Third Street.

Public access to Dayton’s One Stop Center, located at 371 West Second Street, will be available only at the Second Street door.

Customers can click here for information about contacting City departments and programs. Appointments are suggested for some service needs.

Water/waste collection bills may be paid online at paydaytonwater.com, or at CVS and Family Dollar stores. Walk-in service is available at City Hall, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning July 6.

Hand sanitizing stations will be installed at entrances and high-traffic areas, and high-traffic areas will continue to be cleaned multiple times daily.

The building has been closed to visitors since March 18 due to coronavirus concerns.