Dayton City Commission’s 2021 budget cuts impact funding for Human Relations Council

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Human Relations Council (HRC) was established in 1962 to keep peace, order and harmony among residents and visitors of Dayton. Today they’re involved in many tasks across the city.

“They’re managing civil rights cases, they’re managing the HUD, they’re managing the Business and Technical Assistance Center – which has three pillars under it – so its a lot of work for them to be able to do that,” explained Daj’za Demmings, Vice Chair of the Human Relations Council.

Demmings says low funding and and limited resources for the HRC are affecting one particular group in Dayton more than others.

“This is affecting minorities,” said Demmings. “This is a big deal and we’re really trying to get people to pay attention to that.”

On Wednesday, there were more than 400 signatures on a petition to request the City Commission reconsider cutting funding to the HRC.

However, the city commission voted Wednesday on the budget resolution for 2021, which cut $150,000 or 13 percent of the HRC’s budget.

City Commissioner Matt Joseph said the city managers recommendation for budget cuts in all departments was 15 to 20 percent. Joseph said the pandemic cost the city about $18 to $19 million in revenue.

“All five of us support HRC and the mission of HRC. And we know, especially in these times, how vital it is,” said Joseph. “But that said, we have been working on this budget project to bring a balance to all the processes that need to be taken care of. We still need to knock down abandoned houses, we still need to make sure that the streets get paved and trash gets picked up…”

But Demmings says there is still a lot to do with the HRC, especially after the city of Dayton declared racism a public health crisis in the summer and made a commitment to focus on police reform; initiatives that the HRC focuses their resources on.

“We still have to run all of these programs, with no money [and] with no team,” said Demmings. “If we’re really pushing for this equity, we have to support them and not just with words but with our dollars.”

Commissioner Joseph said the 2021 budget resolution doesn’t mean that the HRC’s work is done or their funding will stay the same all year.

“We all value the HRC, it’s not going anywhere,” he said. “In fact, its role will probably increase as the year goes on. Going forward we’re going to make changes as necessary.”