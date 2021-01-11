Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims announces run for mayor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims announced that he will be running for mayor.
Mims made the announcement outside of the Cleveland Elementary School Monday morning.
Last week, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she will not be running for re-election in 2022. She was first elected as mayor in 2013. There’s been no word on what she plans to do next.
