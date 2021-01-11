Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims announces run for mayor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims announced that he will be running for mayor.

Mims made the announcement outside of the Cleveland Elementary School Monday morning.

Last week, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she will not be running for re-election in 2022. She was first elected as mayor in 2013. There’s been no word on what she plans to do next.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS