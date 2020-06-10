Dayton City Commission working to increase police transparency

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is beginning the work to racism a public health issue. At the same time, the City Commission is working to improve relations between the police department and the community it serves.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said several steps will be taken within the next few weeks to increase police transparency. During a virtual meeting, city commissioners called on officers to work against structures of racism.

“Last year we rejoiced with you when you acted valiantly and saved many lives. We mourned with you at the loss of detective Del Rio. In both situations we recognize that you put your lives on the line for our community. I invite you with all respect to hear our community when they say that they, too, feel like their lives are in jeopardy,” said Commissioner Darryl Fairchild.

City officials said they’re already considering nearly one third of the community’s recommendations for police reform.

“It’s going to take our entire city working together to bind up these wounds to a place where folks can talk, where folks can feel comfortable and we can move along together with some better rules,” said Commissioner Matt Joseph.

Mayor Whaley said she’s hoping cooperation from the city’s Community Police Council will help quickly change procedures for the police department and the community.

“I’m hopeful because I think this is an unprecedented moment for significant change within our society and within our systems,” she said. “While the city will continue to be aggressive to be anti-racist and I believe that that’s what this city is and what this organization is we are also going to hold others accountable in this community to get to this table with us, and to do the work they need to do as well along side us.”

Whaley said the City Commission’s plan of action will be implemented within six to nine months. More specific plans are expected to be released next week.