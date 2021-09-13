Dayton City Commission will vote on ordinance making masks mandatory in public spaces

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Dayton City Commission will vote on a mask ordinance this week. It would apply to all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Mayor Nan Whaley says the decision to vote comes after public health officials recommended that all municipal governments enact mask requirements in response to a rise in cases.

In the press release, Whaley says “case levels in Montgomery County are reaching peaks not seen since January. While we know that vaccinations are incredibly effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, children under twelve are still unable to receive the vaccine.”

Doctors say they’re concerned by the rise in cases, with flu season right around the corner.

“Influenza is seasonal but it flips between northern and southern hemisphere when influenza season is actually finishing in the southern hemisphere where it’s just starting here,” said MVH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.” We don’t know if that will happen with coronavirus yet.”

It’s the ‘twindemic’ many doctors have been talking about, flu season approaching as coronavirus cases hit daily counts we haven’t seen since last winter. Last week, health leaders called on local governments to issue mask mandates.

This Wednesday, Dayton City Commissioners will vote on an ordinance that would require face coverings in all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. The ordinance will require face coverings for anyone 6 years of age or older in indoor spaces that are open to the public. The new ordinance allows exemptions similar to Dayton’s previous mask requirement, including while eating or drinking or while exercising. People with medical conditions, mental health conditions, or developmental disabilities which restrict or limit their ability to wear a mask, are also not required to wear a face covering.

The press release also states enforcement of the proposed mask mandate will be conducted on a complaint basis by business owners or employees who are concerned about a member of the public not complying with the mask requirement while inside their location.

Owners or employees should first encourage the member of the public to wear a mask or leave the premises, and if they do not, then call 937-333-COPS to report the concern. Dayton Police will follow up to investigate the complaint and potentially issue a citation. Anyone not wearing a face covering in one of the required situations is subject to a fine of $85.

Members of the public should not confront or report one another. If a member of the public witnesses a person not wearing a mask inside a business, they should report that to a manager for a response.