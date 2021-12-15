DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commission approved the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting Wednesday night.

$138 million will be distributed in the community beginning next year.

“They have to get this money moving to make lives better for people in our community and really repair some of the systems we’ve had in place and be transformational in our community,” Mayor Nan Whaley said.

Around one-third of the funding will benefit minority and underserved populations in Dayton, through organizations like the Miami Valley Urban League.

“This opportunity for the ARPA funds has created an opportunity for us to be more impactful,” Miami Valley Urban League executive director Nicole Miller said during the meeting.

However, not everyone at Wednesday’s meeting shared in the excitement.

“Unfortunately our project was not chosen,” Ahiska Turkish Community Center project coordinator Joe Moralez said.

The Dayton Ahiska Turkish Community Center sent in an application to help fund a $6.5 million athletic complex and outdoor field for youth in Dayton.

“The city lacks a lot of recreational space, especially for our youth, and we were hopeful we could work for the city to try to especially utilize these ARPA funds to create that space,” Moralez said.

Another project not selected, plans to bring back a hospital on the west side of Dayton.

“People in that community of Northwest Dayton are suffering because they are not getting adequate health care,” Bishop Richard Cox said.

Mayor Nan Whaley said the city’s hopeful the projects that weren’t funded will work with the city to make them possible in the future.

“I think there will be an opportunity for people to really build on these ideas and make our community and our city stronger,” Whaley said.

“We’re definitely going to keep moving forward, keep raising community support for it,” Moralez said.

The vote tonight finalized the plans, now the city will move to create agreements with recipients to make sure federal guidelines for the funding are followed.