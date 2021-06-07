Dayton City Commission to resume in-person meetings Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission will hold its first in-person meeting Wednesday after over a year.

According to a release, the commission will meet Wednesday, June 9, beginning at 8:30 a.m at City Hall. The meeting marks a return to in-person commission meetings after 14 months of virtual meetings due to COVID-19 health guidelines.

The Ludlow Street entrance to City Hall is currently closed. Protective face coverings are required for unvaccinated people, but not required for fully vaccinated people.

The meeting will also be available to watch live at daytonohio.gov/govtv.