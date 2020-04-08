Dayton City Commission to meet virtually

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, April 8 at 8:30 a.m., where citizens can watch live at daytonohio.gov/govtv.
The public comment period is suspended for virtual meetings.
The meeting is being held virtually to better adhere to state and local laws regarding public meetings during a state of emergency.
