DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission is attending a meeting Tuesday, June 9, at 5 p.m. to discuss the effects of racism as a public health issue.
The commission will also be meeting Wednesday, June 10, for its regularly scheduled session at 8:30 a.m.
Both of these meetings will be available for public viewing at daytonohio.gov/govtv.
Comments for Wednesdays meeting can be submitted to ccoclerk@daytonohio.gov before Tuesday, June 9, at 5 p.m. Any comments sent after that will be read the following meeting.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton City Commission to meet about racism as a public health issue
- Two charged in slaying of retired police captain
- Bloodied store manager describes life in the age of COVID-19
- Caught on camera: Bear surprise!
- Ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death to have 1st court appearance Monday