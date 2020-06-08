Dayton City Commission to meet about racism as a public health issue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission is attending a meeting Tuesday, June 9, at 5 p.m. to discuss the effects of racism as a public health issue.

The commission will also be meeting Wednesday, June 10, for its regularly scheduled session at 8:30 a.m.

Both of these meetings will be available for public viewing at daytonohio.gov/govtv.

Comments for Wednesdays meeting can be submitted to ccoclerk@daytonohio.gov before Tuesday, June 9, at 5 p.m. Any comments sent after that will be read the following meeting.