Dayton City Commission to hold virtual meeting on racism, public health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss racism as a public health issue.
Last week, Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton addressed the issue at a new conference, acknowledging there are racial disparities related to health care and that changes need to be made.
You can watch the virtual meeting live starting at 5 p.m. by clicking here.
