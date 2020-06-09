Live Now
Dayton City Commission to hold virtual meeting on racism, public health

Local News

Dayton City Commissioner Meeting_299777

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss racism as a public health issue.

Last week, Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton addressed the issue at a new conference, acknowledging there are racial disparities related to health care and that changes need to be made.

You can watch the virtual meeting live starting at 5 p.m. by clicking here.

