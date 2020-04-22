Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Dayton City Commission to hold virtual meeting April 22

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dayton_skyline_1556707602064.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission is holding a meeting on Wednesday, April 22, at 8:30 a.m. and will citizens can view it live on its website.

The commission has suspended public comment at this time because of the nature of the meeting.

For more information contact the commission at 937-333-3333 or by email at cityhall@daytonohio.gov.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS