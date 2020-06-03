Dayton City Commission to hold meeting Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission is holding a remote meeting Wednesday, June 3, beginning at 6 p.m.

Residents will be able to watch live at daytonohio.gov/govtv.

The commission asks people who are interested in making public comment related to relevant items on the agenda to do so in writing.

Comments needed to have been received at ccoclerk@daytonohio.gov by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. Any comments received after this will be read at the next meeting.