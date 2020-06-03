DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission is holding a remote meeting Wednesday, June 3, beginning at 6 p.m.
Residents will be able to watch live at daytonohio.gov/govtv.
The commission asks people who are interested in making public comment related to relevant items on the agenda to do so in writing.
Comments needed to have been received at ccoclerk@daytonohio.gov by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. Any comments received after this will be read at the next meeting.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Mayor Whaley to make announcement about Dayton Police
- Detention officer quits after being told he couldn’t kneel
- COVID-19 has potential to spread during protests, marches, health experts warn
- Honor Flight Dayton cancels fall trips
- Dayton City Commission to hold meeting Wednesday