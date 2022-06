DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission will be meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss recent abortion legislation.

According to the city commission, during the meeting the commission will “put forward an informal resolution that establishes the intention not to prioritize the enforcement of state laws that criminalize abortion.”

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall. A live stream of the meeting will also be available at daytonohio.gov.