Dayton City Commission to consider repealing mask ordinance at meeting Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission will consider repeal of the ordinance requiring face coverings in public spaces at its meeting Wednesday.

The ordinance was adopted by the Commission on July 1, 2020, for purposes of reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to a release.

The repeal would put the city in line with the May 13 guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the Ohio Department of Health’s planned June 2 rescission of the majority of COVID-19 related health orders.

The city said the repeal will be considered as an emergency measure with two readings at the May 19 meeting and would take effect immediately if approved.

Businesses and organizations operating within the city of Dayton will be able to continue to require employees, customers and visitors to use facial coverings while inside buildings or in other circumstances as needed.

The City of Dayton will continue to require employees and visitors to use facial coverings in city facilities until further notice.