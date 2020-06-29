Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

Dayton City Commission releases names of members involved in police reform working groups

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2-22-dayton-police-cruiser_227182

generic dpd cruiser, dayton police, police car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission has released the names of members involved in five working groups related to police reform in the city.

City officials announced five focus areas related to police reform in Dayton back on June 3.

READ MORE: Mayor Whaley details police reform working groups

“I’d like to thank each of these individuals for agreeing to [be] a part of this important process. Each group consist of community members, the Dayton Police Department, members of the Community Police Council and people with expertise in the criminal justice system. These groups will be supported by City staff, University of Dayton Law students, and Dayton Mediation Center staff,” said Mayor Nan Whaley on Monday.

Graphic: City of Dayton

Those five focus areas will include: oversight, use of force, training, recruitment, and community engagement.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS