Dayton City Commission releases names of members involved in police reform working groups

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission has released the names of members involved in five working groups related to police reform in the city.
City officials announced five focus areas related to police reform in Dayton back on June 3.
READ MORE: Mayor Whaley details police reform working groups
“I’d like to thank each of these individuals for agreeing to [be] a part of this important process. Each group consist of community members, the Dayton Police Department, members of the Community Police Council and people with expertise in the criminal justice system. These groups will be supported by City staff, University of Dayton Law students, and Dayton Mediation Center staff,” said Mayor Nan Whaley on Monday.
Those five focus areas will include: oversight, use of force, training, recruitment, and community engagement.
