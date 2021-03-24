Dayton City Commission passes ‘pay to stay’ ordinance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission unanimously passed a “pay to stay” ordinance that helps protect tenants from unnecessary evictions.

According to city officials, the ordinance gives judges discretion to allow tenants to avoid an eviction if all back rent, late fees and court costs have been paid. Currently, landlords do not have to accept back rent if an eviction has already been filed.

“The pay to stay ordinance is an important step in stemming the local eviction crisis,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “Like so much else, COVID-19 has made Dayton’s existing eviction crisis much worse – especially for Black Daytonians. There are no easy answers in this work, but I believe this ordinance gives us another tool in our belt to prevent evictions that upend families and destabilize our neighborhoods.”

Officials said that Dayton has been considering an ordinance like this for nearly a year and has had many discussions with landlord and tenant advocates through the Eviction Task Force about the final version.