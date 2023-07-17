DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In three weeks, Ohio voters will make a decision on Issue One, which would change how the state’s constitution is amended if passed.

With August 8 quickly approaching, the city of Dayton is taking a stand against it. The city commission believes Issue One damages the credibility of the voting system.

Right now, it only takes a simple majority of Ohioans to vote in favor of an amendment. If passed, 60 percent of voters will have to agree.

Those in favor of Issue One says it empowers Ohioans and protects citizens, but those against believe it suppresses voter rights.

The Dayton City Commission is against Issue One because they say just last year the state legislature banned special elections like this because of the cost to put on elections that have historic low turnout. They also say issue one undermines the principal of “one person one vote.”

“As I talked to more and more individuals, young or old, we understand that those communities that vote the most get the most,” Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. said. “That’s one reason why we’re trying to get more of our citizens in Dayton to understand the importance of voting and to move in that direction and Issue One. I work very strongly against that.”

The Dayton City Commission will be voting on the resolution at its meeting this Wednesday, urging residents to vote no on Issue One.