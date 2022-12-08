Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton stands on the brink of a shutdown after the commission failed to pass the 2023 budget at its meeting Wednesday night.

Two commissioners abstained from voting, leaving the commission one vote shy of passing next year’s budget.

Today, Dayton’s mayor and commissioners are painting a bleak picture of what happens if a deal can’t be reached by the end of the year.

“To look at not passing a budget that addresses the needs of 141,000 people is totally irresponsible,” said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. “The aspect of saying you have concerns does not constitute a no vote.”

Commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss chose to abstain from voting Wednesday night for personal concerns.

“The concerns that I have can not be discussed in public as it relates to the budget and you all know that,” said Commissioner Turner-Sloss. “I’ve laid out my concerns, I’ve asked for a policy based budget, engagement with the public and participation in this process.”

City Manager Shelley Dickstein said she was never aware of the proposed budget at risk of not passing. If the budget is not passed soon, a 30 day delay will go into effect bringing the city to a grinding halt.

“A no vote means your trash will not be picked up, there will be no pay for employees,” said Mayor Mims. “A no vote means no air service will be conducted out of Dayton Airport, a no vote means no fire or no police, a no vote means no health insurance for employees and their family members.”

Mayor Mims says he is calling all city commissioners to prioritize Dayton residents.

“We’re in uncharted waters and staff is working feverishly today, even last night to figure out the best approach to resolve this issue,” said Mayor Mims.

Dayton’s Fraternal Order of Police say they are very concerned after the city commissioners failed to pass the 2023 budget. If the budget is not passed, Dayton will come to a grinding halt on January 1st.

“We’re not just talking about normal services that the city provides, we’re talking about first responders, it’s a necessity,” said Sgt. Kyle Thomas, President of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #44. ‘When your elected officials start flirting with that, that brings a lot of concern. The oath of office we have all taken, we have a service and a duty to the community that we feel really strongly about.”

The President of the Dayton Miami Valley Regional Labor Council Thomas Ritchie Sr. says in 47 years, Dayton’s image has never looked this dark.

“Our city can’t function without these workers and we already have a tough time recruiting employees as it is,” said Ritchie. “To bring this on on the last day is crazy, do they understand what they’re doing with police and fire services, water services? All of those plants have to be regulated by people with licenses.”

We did reach out to see if commissioners Turner-Sloss and Fairchild were available to speak today and have not heard back. Around 5 p.m., they announced they will be holding their own press conference at 1 p.m. Friday.