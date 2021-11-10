DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, November 10, the City Commission’s Office said.

According to the release, the meeting will be held at 8:30 am in the City Commission Chambers, followed by an executive session immediately after. The executive session will discuss the topic of litigation.

At 10:30 am a work session will be held in the Planning and Resource Center on the mezzanine. The work session will be on the topic of housing.

You can watch the Commission meeting live here on Dayton’s website.