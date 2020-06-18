Dayton City Commission declares racism a public health issue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioners officially declared racism a public health issue during their virtual meeting on Wednesday. It comes one day after Montgomery County made a similar decision.
Officials say one of the first things they are doing is trying to form a group of experts, activists, and organizations who can focus on racism as a public health issue over the long term.
Commissioners made the declaration hours after Governor Mike DeWine announced several initiatives for police reform, and follows an earlier announcement from Mayor Nan Whaley this month outlining actions the city is taking to improve relations between the police department and the African American community.
