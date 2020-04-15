Live Now
Dayton City Commission cancels April 15 meeting

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission has canceled its April 15 meeting.

In a press release the commission said that they were protecting the health and welfare of both its citizens and its staff.

This comes after its April 8 meeting was held virtually and citizens were able to watch online.

