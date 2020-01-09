Dayton city commission approves water rate increase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton city commission has approved a 5 percent increase annually on water rates over the next three years.

This includes increases for the storm, water, and sewer systems. City officials say the increase is necessary to fund needed infrastructure improvements.

“These modest five percent increases help us continue to reinvest in the water system,” said Mayor Nan Whaley.

Wednesday was the Dayton city commission’s second reading on the water rate increase.

