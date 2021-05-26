Dayton City Commission approves new electric aggregation plan using green energy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission approved a plan Wednesday to establish a new, green energy based electric aggregation plan for Dayton residents and small businesses.

According to a release, the City of Dayton has selected SOPEC, the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council, to procure energy for use in Dayton.

The city said the energy will originate from 100% renewable sources, making Dayton one of a handful of Ohio cities to use an entirely renewable energy supply for an electric aggregation program.

Under the Dayton program, customers would continue to be billed by the existing distributor, AES Ohio.

All eligible customers will be automatically enrolled in the new aggregation program. If a customer does not wish to participate in it, they can opt out at any time.