DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Dayton is bringing a new response team to help law enforcement and dispatch with the number of 911 calls.

The city submitted a grant application for this crisis response team, and the Dayton City Commission approved it Wednesday morning, granting nearly $1.5 million for the new division.

The crisis response unit will function similar to the mediation response unit but will have a few differences.

“The Crisis Response Unit is similar to the mediation response unit in a sense that there will be a coordinator and four to six responders,” Michelle Zaremba, Dayton Mediation Center manager, said.

“The difference between the MRU and the CRU is that the CRU will have licensed clinicians as part of the team, so there will be a licensed social worker on each of the teams that go out and respond to calls of service.”

The Crisis Response Unit will have a detailed step by step plan to ensure full care is being provided for individuals with mental and behavorial issues.

“Dispatch pretty much does a triage,” Christopher Shaw, Dayton City Commissioner, said. “This is a situation where we could send mediation response folks out to, this is something that definitely requires a police response. We would not send mediation response or alternative responders to a violent situation.”

Along with a new program comes new training. The Crisis Response Unit will consist of many different trainings such as mental health, conflict management, situational awareness and de-escalation training.

Officials say they hope to see this new crisis response unit begin in late fall or beginning of next year.