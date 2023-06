DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission has approved funding in an effort to help the area’s homeless population.

Commissioners voted Wednesday morning to accept millions of dollars in federal grants. Among those was a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant is worth $2.4 million and will help fund a rental assistance program for homeless and disabled people in Montgomery County.

The program is run by local nonprofit Miami Valley Housing Opportunities.