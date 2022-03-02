DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Short on time? Several churches in Dayton are offering “Ashes to Go” for Ash Wednesday.

According to Epiphany Lutheran Church’s website, ashes will be offered at the Far Hills Campus from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ashes will be available in a drive-thru-style liturgy.

David’s United Church of Christ said in a Facebook post that ashes will be available from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will also be holding a traditional Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m.

According to Christ Episcopal Church’s website, Ashes to Go will be offered from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the courtyard at Christ Church.