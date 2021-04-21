Dayton churches helping Kettering Health Network with vaccine push

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton churches are using their platforms and their pulpits to spread a message about vaccines to their congregations. So far, 25 churches, have collaborated with Kettering Health Network to bring the vaccines to the community.

“I think God uses people who are doctors, [and] people who are nurses to bring about healing to bring about safety,” shared Joshua Ward, pastor of Omega Baptist Church which is one of the churches joining the collaboration. “We really just want to do our part to try and help overcome any of these hurdles, barriers, or obstacles… and do our part in getting people the vaccines that, I think are so needed.”

Kettering Health says recently they often have appointments that go unfilled. They quickly learned that more people are reached and impacted by word of mouth and the personal relationships they’ve built at church.

“That’s where we’re finding the outreach,” said Therese Slyby, Director of Patient Care with Kettering Health. “Who we know we’re only limited but you know 10 people and they tell 10 people and they tell 10 people…”

While some churches have turned into vaccine sites, others are stepping up to help educate as many as possible.

“Making sure that they understand how the vaccine works and the purpose of the two doses as well and really letting them know it is safe and effective and protect you especially if you’re at risk,” explained Slyby.

Churches involved say this is what they can do to help re-open their sanctuaries and invite people back into the houses of worship.

For more information on getting vaccinated, click here.