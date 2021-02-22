Dayton churches collect storm relief donations for Texans

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Declare Church in Dayton has paired up with church leaders in the Dallas area and United Way leadership near Dallas to help give back to people in Texas who are in need of winter storm relief.

Currently, the main items being requested are cases of water, due to many areas in Texas struggling to find clean drinking water. Other items needed include adult and child diapers, baby formula, towels, Ensure (drink), linens, and more. Many of these items listed are required in places like schools, hospitals, jails and for residents.

Along with Declare Church, Living World Church, Hopeland, and other churches and organizations have offered their help to get these items to people in need. “We’re coming together as a community. Churches are working together. The whole community is working together. In Dayton we understand what challenges are, what resiliency is,” said Declare Church Executive Director Caleb Ingram.

People can drop off donations February 22 and 23. Two trips are expected to be made with the items over the next few days, with a cost of nearly $2,500.

