DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – North Dayton Baptist Church is hosting a food giveaway on Thursday, Feb. 25.

The church said the giveaway is from noon to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out.

You can pick up boxes of food or gallons of milk at the church on Lillian Avenue in Old North Dayton. The items include fresh food and produce.

The event is a drive-thru pickup. You can get one box per household with a maximum of two households per car.