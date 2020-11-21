Dayton church hosts drive-thru turkey giveaway Saturday

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The East Second Street First Church of God is giving away turkeys Saturday.

The drive-thru event is at 10 a.m. Saturday at 760 East Second Street, according to a press release. Turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. 

Only one turkey will be given per car. Masks are required.

