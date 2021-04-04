Dayton church returns to in-person Easter services for first time since pandemic began

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Easter 2020 was very different for churches across the globe, the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of uncertainty and confusion that forced many to shut their doors during a major Holy Day.

But this year, with COVID-19 vaccines available for most Ohioans and other strategies to slow the spread more commonly used, many churches are planning to gather again for Easter.

Crossroads Church in Dayton is planning to get together for service for the first time since March 2020. Their Easter services are happening at 9:30 am and 11:30 am at Bellbrook Middle School.

In the past, Community Pastor Andy Reider says the church has been able to hold between 500 and 600 people. Now, with their new location, they believe they’ll be able to safely hold more than 1,000 worshippers for the service.

“Easter is representative of this new life, of experiencing redemption and new hope and a restoration of what the future can look like,” said Reider.

The Easter Sunday service will also have a hybrid-online component.

“This is right in line for some people’s comfort zones. For other folks, [this is] them beginning to step back into what this new normal looks like and we want to serve people wherever they’re at,” said Reider.

For more information on Crossroads Church of Dayton, click here.