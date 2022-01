DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Anyone in need of a little bit extra can come to the Residence Park Church of Christ for food this Saturday, January 15.

According to the church’s Facebook, The Residence Church of Christ Food Pantry will be open from 12 pm to 2 pm for families in need of extra assistance.

At the event, volunteers will bring boxes of food out to each guest’s car, the church said, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This event will run until 2 pm or as long as supplies last.