DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Evangel Church of God is providing drive-thru meals to community members on Thanksgiving Day.
Meals will be served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at church, 132 North Smithville Rd. in Dayton.
For more information click here.
by: Lauren Mixon
Posted:
Updated:
by: Lauren Mixon
Posted:
Updated:
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Evangel Church of God is providing drive-thru meals to community members on Thanksgiving Day.
Meals will be served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at church, 132 North Smithville Rd. in Dayton.
For more information click here.
FILE: Dining table filled with Thanksgiving food (Credit: Getty Images)