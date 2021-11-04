DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Dayton said it is kicking off its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive November 7.

The event will begin with box pickup following Sunday services at Bellbrook Middle School on Nov. 7 and 14. Participants can pick up an empty box and a shopping list containing items to provide an entire holiday meal for a local family in need.

The filled boxes will be returned Nov. 21. Anyone in the community is welcome to participate.

The local effort will be combined with all Crossroads locations in Ohio and Kentucky to provide Thanksgiving meals for more than 100,000 people. For more information, visit crossroads.net/tfd.