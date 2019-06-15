Dayton church hosts toy giveaway for tornado-impacted families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday the World Pentecostal Assemblies of God church in Dayton hosted a community toy giveaway for children impacted by the recent tornadoes. Prior to today, the church has already given out several hundred new toys.

They say they want to continue to bless others during a difficult time for families.

Pastor Clarence Plump says, “We here at the Pentecostal Church felt an urgent need to help the children that have been affected by the storms. When we saw the storm and we saw all the children looking at all the torn down trees and homes, we felt we wanted to see them have some new toys.”

Pastor Plump says the toy giveaway is open to anyone who wants to pick out toys for their children.

