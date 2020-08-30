Dayton church has banner supporting BLM stolen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Lower Miami Church of the Brethren made a custom banner proclaiming its support of the Black Lives Matter movement, but Sunday morning the banner was stolen.

Nan Erbaugh, the church’s pastor, said that someone came with the intent of taking it down. The banner had been fastened to metal rods using cable ties, which would have required some sort of clippers to remove.

Erbaugh said that something similar happened several years ago to a Pride flag the church put up.

The sign itself was $100, and though Erbaugh and her congregation a disheartened, they plan on getting another one to put on the premises.

The church has been around since 1805, according to Erbaugh. In 1950 she said the church became integrated and ever since its community has been very diverse.