Dayton church hands out 500 Thanksgiving meals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton church led a meal giveaway this Thanksgiving.

Evangel Church of God on Smithville Road made sure hundreds of people were served a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday. The staff helped cook the meal and hand out 500 meals.

This is the first year the church held the event in a drive-through format. To keep everyone safe and socially distanced, the church decided to take the event outside this year.

Pastor David Renfroastor told 2 NEWS, “We did not want to not have the food available to our people here in the east Dayton and surrounding areas. We wanted to make sure we followed proper COVID protocols.”

The giveaway has been a tradition with the church for more than a decade.