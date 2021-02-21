Dayton church collecting winter storm relief items for Texans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton church is collecting items to give to people in Texas who have been impacted by the winter storm.

Declare church said it connected with church network leaders in Dallas and United Way leadership in Grayson County, Texas to coordinate the relief effort.

The following items are needed by hospitals, jails, schools, nursing homes and residents:

Cases of water (priority)

Diapers

Baby formula

Adult diapers

Ensure (drink)

Towels linens

You can drop off the items on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the following times and locations:

Living Word Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 250 N. Cassel Rd. Vandalia, Ohio

Hopeland Church from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 6025 Miller Lane Dayton, Ohio

“Hearing the incredible dedication and gratitude from servant leaders around the Greater Dallas / Fort Worth region has been both inspiring and humbling,” said Caleb Ingram, Executive Director of Declare. “By simply saying yes and doing our part, we have the opportunity to bring hope and life to so many who are hurting and exhausted during this time.”

For more information, visit www.Declare.org.