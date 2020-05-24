Dayton Christian to celebrate seniors with drive-thru Sunday

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Christian School is celebrating its senior class Sunday, May 24, by hosting a drive-thru on its campus.
The school says in a press release that each senior will stand by their decorated car and allow friends and family to drive by from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 24, was the original day seniors were set to have graduation. The school has now moved that date back to June 28.
Friends and families are asked to enter through the Southbrook Church parking lot where they will be directed into the schools parking lot.
