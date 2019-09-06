Dayton Christian woodworking students make pizza boards for Marion’s Piazza

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Christian School’s woodworking classes partnered with Marion’s Piazza to make pizza boards for the restaurant chain.

The students made 500 large pizza boards and 120 small pizza boards, fulfilling a contract that was negotiated last spring.

Marion’s commissioned the students to make the boards for them with the guidance of Gary Recker, who before coming to Dayton Christian School, owned his own carpentry business.

All proceeds will fund the school’s industrial arts program.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.