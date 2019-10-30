Dayton Christian student earns perfect ACT score

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Christian senior has achieved a perfect score on his ACT test.

A composite score of 36 is the highest possible on the test, which is commonly used for college admission purposes. Earning a 36 is an achievement that less than one tenth of one percent of test takers attain.

Jonathan Williams plans to pursue a degree in computer science, and took the test five times in order to improve his score before being rewarded with a 36.

“I definitely felt better about this last test,” said Williams. “I thought it was my best yet, but I didn’t have any idea that it was a 36.”

“Jonathan’s perfect 36 on the ACT is an outstanding achievement,” said Gabe Pethtel, junior high and high school principal. “This score will not only qualify him for college, but it will also place him in the upper 1% of applicants to even the most selective schools in the nation. Many schools will compete to have such a competent and capable student apply by offering academic scholarships so that he might make them his school of choice.”

Williams has applied to Georgia Tech and Arizona State University, but also plans to apply to roughly 15 other colleges and universities.

He hopes to eventually study the field of artificial intelligence after earning both a master’s and doctoral degree.

