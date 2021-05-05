Dayton Christian School opens playground for kids of all abilities

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Christian School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new inclusive playground meant for children of all abilities.

This playground was designed to accommodate students with physical challenges, a measure that students at the school were adamant about, according to school officials.

“Over the past few years, we have been blessed to have an increasing number of students join our community who need accommodations due to physical challenges,” said James Holliday, elementary principal. “Our old structure made it difficult for them to engage in play in the same way as others, and it was something their friends felt convicted to change. Raising money for a new playground provided us the opportunity to make that happen.”

The school raised more than $175,000 to build the new playground, which was designed by the same company that built the play structures at the Creation Museum in Northern Kentucky. While donors helped generate the majority of that money, fundraising efforts by the students also helped.