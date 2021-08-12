Dayton Christian School opens new preschool, kindergarten wing ahead of 2021-22 school year

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Dayton Christian School)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Christian School cut the ribbon on its new 10,000-square-foot preschool and kindergarten wing at its Miamisburg campus.

The investment, which was $400,000, will allow the school to meet increased Pre K – 12 enrollment, having seen a 15 percent increase for just the 2021-22 school year. The school said that enrollment at the elementary level jumped 25 percent in that same period.

| See full coverage of Coronavirus in Ohio here ➡

“We do not take this growth for granted,” said Dr. John Gredy, EdD, head of school. “Dayton Christian has experienced a rebirth in the past three years and this investment shows our families that we are serious about providing quality education from the bottom up.”

The new wing features nine classrooms, one teacher workroom and two “distinction” rooms for cooking, art, music, library, Spanish and STEM activities.  

The school will welcome 110 preschoolers and more than 70 kindergarten students when it begins school on Aug. 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Security camera caught machete attack outside Franklin County courthouse

Police investigating double homicide near The STRAT

Plexaderm

Learn to Earn, community partners, announce $8 million investment in northwest Dayton

ODH: Delta Variant driving Ohio's COVID surge

Hospital surges

More News