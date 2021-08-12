Dayton Christian School opens new preschool, kindergarten wing ahead of 2021-22 school year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Christian School cut the ribbon on its new 10,000-square-foot preschool and kindergarten wing at its Miamisburg campus.

The investment, which was $400,000, will allow the school to meet increased Pre K – 12 enrollment, having seen a 15 percent increase for just the 2021-22 school year. The school said that enrollment at the elementary level jumped 25 percent in that same period.

“We do not take this growth for granted,” said Dr. John Gredy, EdD, head of school. “Dayton Christian has experienced a rebirth in the past three years and this investment shows our families that we are serious about providing quality education from the bottom up.”

The new wing features nine classrooms, one teacher workroom and two “distinction” rooms for cooking, art, music, library, Spanish and STEM activities.

The school will welcome 110 preschoolers and more than 70 kindergarten students when it begins school on Aug. 18.