DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — None of the students at Dayton Christian School in Miamisburg were alive during 9/11, but school leaders did their part to teach them about the day and keep the memory of the victims alive.

“It feels good because it’s nice to feel a sense of unity and patriotism for our country,” Nathan Reynolds, a senior at Dayton Christian, said.

Students did multiple activities throughout the day organized by school leaders, which included dressing in red, white and blue and using drones to capture their patriotism.

“We want to be a Purple Star school,” Matt Baker, head of school at Dayton Christian, said. “So, this is one of the steps we feel is going to get us closer to that as we apply to be a Purple Star school, which is a military friendly school and with proximity to the base. We know that’s a good fit for us and a lot of our students.”

Baker added they have been doing tributes to 9/11 for a decade, and he plans to keep the tradition going.