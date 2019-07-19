Dayton Children’s warns parents about extreme heat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital has already seen a number of patients with heat related illnesses. They anticipated the higher numbers and held a training for staff about excessive heat two days ago.

“Nurses are prepping and the physicians are prepping for increased cases,” said Lisa Schwing, trauma program manager at Dayton Children’s.

Temperatures haven’t hit their peak but children are already falling victim. Schwing said someone came across an overheated child outside a local grocery store. She said that person ran the child into the freezer section of the grocery store to get them cooled off.

Schwing said children are not always the best judge of their own limits.

“Kids just want to have fun so it’s really up to the parents to be really judicious and really careful,” Schwing said.

Once the temperatures get above the 90’s, children become more susceptible as they don’t have the ability to regulate their bodies like adults.

“If they’re going to be outside make it for shorter periods of time. Also, water play is great,” Schwing said.

Adults should also be on high alert during excessive heat warnings.

Cullen Nelson was one of the few people choosing to spend time outdoors in Dayton Friday afternoon.

“I have no choice. I’m here with the dog so I’m trying to do everything early before the sun really comes out,” he said.

Nelson brought plenty of water for both of himself and his dog.

“We have lots of water and we go in the shade when we get a little heated,” Nelson said.

While the heat index is high. The UV index in the Miami Valley is also high. It’s at a level of 9 out of 11. That means your skin could burn in less than 20 minutes so you will need to take significant steps to protect your skin.

