Dayton Children’s warns exercise equipment, not just Pelotons, are hazardous to kids

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Though the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning about Pelton’s Tread+ Treadmill, Dayton Children’s Hospital warns that “all exercise equipment can lead to injuries if not used properly.”

CPSC issued an urgent warning April 21, asking consumers to stop using the Pelton’s Tread+ Treadmill. This came after the agency was made aware of 39 incidents that resulted in injury, including one death. Most of these incidents involved small children or pets being injured after getting stuck beneath the machine.

Dayton Children’s emergency department saw 31 injuries due to treadmills in 2020 alone. Injury prevention specialists warn that things like treadmills and free weights could be hazardous, especially to young children.

“I know my husband and I purchased a treadmill and some free weights to keep up our routine over the past year,” said Abbey Pettiford, injury prevention coordinator at Dayton Children’s. “As we prepare to welcome our first child, we are re-thinking our exercise area. We have moved the free weights and started taking the key out of the treadmill to get in the habit before our child arrives.”

Pettiford said that thousands of children are treated in emergency departments across America each year for home gym injuries. Things like concussions, amputations and friction burns can be caused by motorized parts and heavy equipment.

Dayton Children’s has some safety tips aimed at ensuring more tragic accidents don’t happen due to home gyms and exercise equipment:

Use safety devices: Some equipment has safety guards such as keys, locks, and pins. Follow instructions and use all included safety devices as directed

Separate your workout space : Close off access to your exercise equipment with a door or a baby gate. If you can't prevent access to the room, put up a portable fence around the equipment so children can't get to it

Keep them busy while you work out : Set up a play space that you can see while you work out. Put games, toys, and other age-appropriate things your children love in their space to keep them busy and away from equipment

Clean it up : Unplug treadmills and other electronic equipment after each use. Put away weights and resistance bands

Proper training: Once your child is old enough to start using the equipment, teach them the right way to use each machine. Supervise them until they show that they can use the equipment safely

