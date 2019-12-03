Dayton Children’s ushers in holiday season with tree lighting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital kicked off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting.

The tree lighting took place in the main lobby and also included carols, Mrs. Claus, and miniature horses.

Gwen Carroll, a one-in-a-million patient, was the special guest who pushed the button to light the tree. According to Dayton Children’s Gwen was born missing one of her leg bones and now used a prosthetic limb.

Dayton Children’s Hospital kicks off holiday season with tree-lighting (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

