DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A children’s hospital in Dayton will be closed on Friday due to winter weather.

Dayton Children’s Hospital said on Facebook that its urgent cares and Kids Express locations will be closed the remainder of Thursday, February 3 and for the entirety of Friday, February 4. Emergency rooms will stay open for families who need immediate care for their child.

Dayton Children’s asked for people coming to the hospital or emergency department to use extreme caution. For updates on closures for Dayton Children’s, you can click here.